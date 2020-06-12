COVID-19: We’re ready to support Bauchi State with PPEs, others ― Ayade

Kindly Share This Story:

We sympathise with them, ready to partner ― Commissioner

We have tested 36 persons, screened 530 so far

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The governor of Cross River, Professor Ben Ayade, has stated his avowed commitment to support the government and people of Bauchi State in the fight against the spread COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayade also said the state was willing to support Bauchi with face shields, face and nose masks as well as Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs adding that Cross River will help assist them in any way possible.

Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Beta Edu, who spoke on behalf of the governor on Friday while briefing newsmen said they sympathise with the government and people of Bauchi because they understand the pressure they are going through at this time.

Ayade said: “We want to say that we understand the pressure on the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed and what they are going through as the state with the highest number of confirmed cases in the North East.

“We empathise as well as sympathise with the good people of Bauchi, but we also want them to understand that our borders have been on lockdown since January even before the interstate lockdown by the Federal Government.

“So, we want to state that the 15 persons cannot be coming from Calabar or any part of Cross River but notwithstanding, we are extending our hand of fellowship to them.

“Cross River remains COVID-19 free till date as we have recorded no case in any part of the state and we are surprised to hear about the 15 persons who allegedly travelled from Calabar,” Ayade said.

Speaking further, Beta revealed that they have tested about 36 persons and have screened over 530 people in a bid to keep up the tempo on the fight against COVID-19.

She said: “We have tested 36 persons and all came out negative, we have also screened about 530 people, we remain COVID-19 free and there is no cause for alarm at all.

“It takes two days to travel from Calabar to Bauchi so it impossible for the 15 persons to have travelled in that large number to Bauchi State.

“We are yet to receive any support whatsoever from the Federal Government till now but we are not resting on our oars,” Beta said.

Vanguard

