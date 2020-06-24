Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Gabriel

A presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has urged the Federal Government to re-open business links with China despite the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, on Wednesday in Lagos, Udeogaranya while commending the Federal and states’ governments, and international communities for their efforts on the fight against COVID-19, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government of Nigeria to consider giving expeditious re-opening of Nigeria-China business space without delay.

He opined that the prolonged lockdown of business travels to China amounts to a complete shutdown of Nigerian citizens’ main source of livelihood.

His words: “I am particularly concerned about China because that’s where those in the manufacturing sector imports their most affordable machinery and service parts and the general importers for the distribution of goods and trade commodities.

“Nigeria, as a government, must reckon that China is the biggest creator of jobs in Nigeria if you consider the percentage of Nigerians in the business world that trade or run their businesses with products made in China or made in Nigeria with Chinese machinery.

“These also flow into many African nations in the area of importation of goods and distributed by Nigerians citizens in various African countries.

“If you observe closely, Nigerian businessmen and women have taken over goods and commodities distribution all over Africa and have since sent the Indians and Lebanese, who used to be giants on that field, out of the distribution market on the continent.

“Little wonder it has also attracted consummate envy and not forgetting repatriation of these Forexes back home.”

The former APC chieftain, who is now in PDP, advised that a four ministerial team of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce, Health and the Central Bank of Nigeria select a few nations that are deemed safest amid CVID-19 pandemic, and a good business destination for Nigerians.

