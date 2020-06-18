COVID-19: Senate warns FG against reopening of Aviation sector

Kindly Share This Story:

Says It’s Suicidal to unlock the Sector now

Many of the Pilots have lost currency and needed to be re-certified, Certificates of Airworthiness of most of the Aircraft have expired

A Pilot requires $30,000 for recurrency or recertification in the face of none payment of salaries

As Stakeholders cry out for bailouts, Threaten Strike

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate on Thursday warned the Federal Government against moves to unlock the Aviation Sector as earlier announced.

According to the Senate, it would be suicidal for the federal government of open the Airports for operations against the backdrop that with regard to submissions by the key players in the sector, many of the Pilots have lost currency and needed to be re-certified, Certificates of Airworthiness of most of the Aircraft have expired and most of the workers are owed salaries or on half salary, since the lockdown began in March.

As part of the presentations, the Upper Chamber said that each of the Pilots would require $30,000 for recurrency or recertification in the face of none payment of salaries and most of the Airlines have either disengaged their pilots during the lockdown or not able to pay them full salaries.

READ ALSO You have a case to answer with us, EFCC tells Hushpuppi

The Senator Smart Adeyemi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi West led Senate Committee on Aviation raised the alarm yesterday after an emergency meeting with leaders of unions in the sector led by the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers.

Call for suspension of unlocking of the sector this coming Sunday, was also raised by the union leaders in the sector on the need for required bailouts to be given first before restarting it and failure of which would lead to a strike.

Recall that the Federal government had a penultimate week, fixed Sunday, June 21, 2020, as the date for commencement of Domestic flights in five major airports across the country after about 75 days of lockdown in curtailing the spread of Coronavirus, COVID- 19 pandemics.

Following presentations by Unionists in the sector on the inherent danger in the plan, the Senate said that it has become very imperative to call on the federal government to suspend it for now.

Specifically, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adeyemi explained that based on serious issues raised by stakeholders in the sector as regards safety and security, the plan of unlocking it should be postponed.

Adeyemi said, “As submitted by the key players in the sector, many of the Pilots have lost currency and needed to be re-certified, Certificates of Airworthiness of most of the Aircraft have expired, most of the workers are owed salaries or on half salary, since the lockdown began in March.

“These are serious issues directly connecting to safety and security aside required intervention that must be made by the government in the form of bailouts for the operators.

“Added to this, is the strike action being threatened by the Aviation workers and since it better to have strike actions in the sector by aggrieved workers than a crash, there is need for government to tarry a bit on the plan unlocking of the sector this Sunday”, he said.

In her contribution, former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, PDP Anambra North, however, agreed with Senator Adeyemi and the Aviation stakeholders on the need to suspend unlocking of the sector for now

Leaders of various unions in the Sector like Comrade Galadima Abednego , the National President of National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Comrade Ilitrus Ahmadu , National President of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and Comrade Nnamdi Hector , the General Secretary of Joint Aviation Trade Union Forum, had in their submissions, however, painted a gloomy picture of the sector and imminent danger of restarting the process this Sunday.

In his submission, Comrade Abednego who told the Committee members that many of the Pilots have lost their currency as a result of the lockdown spanning about 75 days now, said that a requires $30,000 for recurrency or recertification in the face of none payment of salaries.

Abednego said, ” Most of the Airlines have either disengaged their pilots during the lockdown or not able to pay them full salaries, treating us as modern-day slaves.

“Therefore, before restarting the sector, Pilots and Aircraft must be re-certified for safety and security, which have not been done.

” Aside from that, many of the Airlines need urgent financial intervention to remain afloat, the very reason, the government needs to give out bailouts to the operators.”

Also in his own submission, Comrade Ilitrus Ahmadu of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria however warned that restarting the sector now would be recipe for disaster as many of the workers are hungry and angry due to non-payment of salaries.

He said: “Even federal government-owned agencies in the sector like Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN), is involved in the none salary payment to workers.

“Those that are paying since the lockdown, are either paying half or quarter salary to their workers.

“There is also a need for government to subsidise Aviation fuel and even the Airports need to be properly prepared in terms of fumigation as well as required protocol for health and safety.”

Kindly Share This Story: