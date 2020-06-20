COVID-19: Second evacuation of flight from US leaves July 3 for Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme – Abuja

The Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, has said that the second evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in the United States of America, USA, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will depart on July 3, 2020, for Lagos.

The Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET509 will depart the Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey at 21:15 hours, and arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by 10:35 hrs on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

A statement by the Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, on behalf of the Nigerian Missions in the United States of America is, therefore, calling on all prospective evacuees who are registered with any of the three Nigerian Missions in the USA to proceed to purchase their one-way tickets through www.ethiopianairlines.com.

The economy class tickets cost USD 1,250.00 while business class for adults/children is USD 2,800.00, including all taxes, with the usual percentage reduction for infants under two years.

All prospective evacuees who purchase tickets according to the statement, are to forward the name, phone number and contact address of their Next of Kin in Nigeria to cgnny@nigeriahouse.com for confirmation, which, the statement stressed, will be done on a “first come, first served” basis.

The consulate also noted that in accordance with the directives of the Nigerian Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all prospective evacuees must present an original COVID-19 negative test result that is not older than 14 days at the airport of departure and must also undergo a temperature check before boarding.

Any intending evacuees without the stipulated test result, or with a temperature above 38 degrees centigrade or any symptoms of COVID-19 the statement stressed, will not be allowed to check-in.

Evacuees are also mandated to have hand sanitisers that they will be using onboard and wear face masks.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

