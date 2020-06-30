COVID-19: RSUTH gets N15 million medical equipment support

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Rotary International has donated some medical equipment worth N15million to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, RSUTH, Port Harcourt, to support in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Presenting the equipment to the management of the hospital yesterday, Dr Nze Anizor, District Governor, Rotary International District 9141, said it is part of the club area of focus in health delivery.

Anizor, disclosed that the same equipment was distributed to other hospitals across the states of the district coverage.

He said: “We are here to donate medical equipment to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, RSUTH from Rotary.

“We are actually doing this for five hospitals, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, RSUTH, Asaba Specialist Hospital, Irua Specialist Hospital, Central Hospital Warri, Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

“We just selected hospitals in each of the states that handle COVID-19 patients and this is part of our contributions supporting the hospitals get better care of patients during this pandemic.

“Some of the pieces of equipment were donated are Patient Monitor, Oxygen Concentrator, Pulse Oximeter, Suction machine, AED, Automatic hand sanitizer dispenser, 3- part Haematology Analyser, Haemoglobinometer with strips and Chemistry Analyser. We have roughly about N15million worth of equipments here”.

However, Dr Aaron Friday, the Chief Medical Director of RSUTH, thanked Rotary Club District 9141 for their benevolent in supporting the well-being of the state in terms of provision of health equipment.

