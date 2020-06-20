COVID-19: Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic donates 28 water tanks to Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Stories by Moses Nosike

Known for its community, social and economic empowerment in Nigeria and beyond, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, Chellaram Group and Geepee Tank Nigeria Limited recently donate 28 water tanks to Lagos state government to fight Covid-19.

The President of the club, Rtn Dr. Sunit Deb Roy, said, “the water tank project conceived by Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic was initiated immediately after the first index case of Corona virus in Nigeria. The RCEA reached out to the earlier mentioned companies for collaboration that made it possible for us to gather for the donation of 500 litres and 1000 litres respectively”.

Rtn. Deb Roy said that in compliance to the government directive that Nigerians should wash their hands properly during this Covid-19 as part of keeping safe, the club is happy for this feat.

Adhering to the normal protocol, members of RCEA, officials of Geepee Tank Nigeria Limited and Chellaram handed over 28 water tanks to Lagos state Governor.

Wale Ahmed, the Lagos Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, representative by Zhenfah Dosumu, who appreciated the club and the companies for identifying with the state at a time like this and assured them that Lagos state would distribute it accordingly.

Continuing, Rtn. Deb Roy, said that we have seen that Lagos State has a very high rate of infection spreading, so the best thing that should be done in this situation is for people to wash their hands, maintain social distancing and wear nose mask. This is the basic thing that people should understand about Corona virus.

“Also, we distributed thousands of nose masks for people to wear and protect themselves and thirdly people have to maintain social distancing. People should be aware of Covid 19, and educate people around them also.

“The stigma of COVID-19 should be eradicated from the society and people should be willing to volunteer for the testing. If found positive, one should identify and quarantine themselves according to NCDC.

In addition, Assistant Governor of District 9110 and DGSR of Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, Mr. Sanjeev Tandon said that the club has been a strong force in community empowerment, especially in the area of healthcare and education.

According to Tandon, the club has always identified itself with the need of the citizens in any environment the club operates. This is why the club is donating water tanks to encourage Lagos government fight corona virus pandemic.

Tandon said that as part of the club’s mission statement, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic has contributed a lot in community development in Nigeria and in diaspora and that is what the club stands for among others.

The programme which was coordinated by Vice President of RCEA, Rtn G. Bada had beneficiaries which include the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Command, Ikoyi, State Criminal Investigation Division, Panti Yaba, Passort Office, Alagbon, Lagos Island Maternity Centre, Lagos, Ikeja High Court and Lagos High Court Igbosere Complexes and Office of the Head of Service, Alausa.

Kindly Share This Story: