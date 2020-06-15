Kindly Share This Story:

The following is the lists of prominent Lagos indigenes and residents who recently, reportedly died as a result of brief illnesses due to heart-related complications feared to be linked with COVID-19 pandemic.

Top on the lists is Senator Munir Muse, who represented Lagos Central Senatorial District, from 2007 to 2011 died in the early hours of June 2, Tuesday, at age 81.

Late Muse was a former lawmaker who represented Lagos central senatorial district in the Senate between 2007 and 2011.

He was preceded by Musiliu Obanikoro and succeeded by Oluremi Tinubu.

He was also a former manager of Apapa Port and former Chairman of Apapa local government, Lagos.

Also, former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, (Retd) lost his junior wife, Chief Deborah Folashade Diya to cold hands of death on May 18, 2020.

According to a statement from the family, the deceased, Folashade Diya (JP), was the second wife of Data.

The statement reads, “Madam Deborah Folashade Diya was preparing and looking forward to her 66th birthday celebration on May 23rd 2020. But as man proposes, God disposes; six days ago, she took ill and was taken to the hospital, where she took her last breath on Monday, May 18.”

Lagos council boss, SLG die

Similarly, the Executive Chairman of Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mr Augustine Arogundade died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after a brief illness.

.

Before Arogundade’s death, it was gathered that a few days earlier, the Secretary to Agbafo-Oke Odo, Local Government, Alhaja Tawakalitu Abiodun Ayilara also died.

And more recently, Nigerians were again in mourning mood Monday afternoon when the news of serving senator representing Lagos East, Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo, also known as Pepper, reported dead.

Osinowo succeeded two-term Senator Gbenga Ashafa at the Senate.

However, Osinowo, who was said to have died of COVID-19 complications, there were conflicting reports to the actual cause of his death.

A report said he died after a brief illness at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

The report also had it that he had been at the special intensive unit of Lagos cardiologist centre, Ikoyi, on COVID-19 treatment.

Another report had it that three days earlier, he was taking in at the Yaba Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) before his death on Monday, June 15th.

At press time, the Lagos State Government was yet to come out with an official statement on the death.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: