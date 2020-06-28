Covid-19: Redeemer’s University refutes virus outbreak on campus

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The management of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State has refuted claims of coronavirus outbreak on its campus.

The state’s Commissioner for Health had in a statement said two coronavirus victims were discovered at the university.

However, the institution’s management in a statement by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Adetunji Adeleye said the victim was a client of its clients living outside the campus and upon discovering the victim, activated safety protocols to safeguard the spread of the virus.

“The management of Redeemer’s University Ede frowns at the news of an outbreak of COVID-19 on its campus as reported by some media houses recently which has the potential of undermining its efforts at safeguarding the health of the nation through free medical services being provided by University’s African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases.

“The university as part of its routine check discovered through its clinical testing that one of its clients living outside campus has been exposed to COVID-19 and immediately activated all the mechanisms put in place to safeguard its spread and subjected all those people who might have had any contact with him directly or indirectly to necessary testing in order to ensure the safety of our environment.

“The university, as a front-liner in the fight against Covid-19, had put in place all the safety measures at various locations on campus as highlighted in the Covid-19 protocol by National Centre for Diseases Control and Presidential Task Force which make our premises safe and secure for medical services we are rendering not only to Nigerian government but to our international health agencies in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our team of scientists at the Redeemer’s University African Centre of Excellence of Genomics of Infectious Diseases which is headed by Professor Christian Happi, a professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics of Infectious Diseases are working with all our stakeholders to ensure that there is no breach of protocol in the detection, containment and elimination of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The management wishes to inform the general public that there is no cause for alarm as being speculated in some quarters of the safety of our environment”, reads the statement.

Vanguard

