Covid-19: PTF rules out another total lockdown

.Says Nigerians should begin to take responsibility

.Prepare for more cases – NCDC warns

.Health Minister decries rejection of patients

.Says June 12 should be celebrated in solemn

..Adds sporting activities not resuming yet

By Chioma Obinna

Despite spikes in cases of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, PTF, yesterday ruled out another total lockdown, saying it would only strengthen the guidelines to check the trend.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has alerted Nigerians to be prepared for more confirmed cases of COVID-19 even as it said the recent increase in cases and gaps in contact tracing are critical aspects of the national response to the pandemic.

Disclosing these during its daily briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, the Chairman of PTF, Mr. Boss Mustapha who also urged Nigerian to celebrate June 12 in solemn said the issue of review would not be contemplated but would rather strengthen the guidelines in place already.

“In the issue of review, we will not have that in contemplation because you can’t move up and come down again. We will be looking at what we have put in place and how to strengthen them.”

“The PTF will continue to monitor the level of activities and compliance with the guidelines nationwide.

WE are appeal to governments at the sub-national level as well as security agencies to enforce the guidelines and protocols firmly.”

Mustapha said the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten to the level where every Nigerian should take responsibility and take ownership of how he or she navigates the entire process of staying alive even as it ruled out another total lockdown of the country despite the spike in the number of confirmed cases.

He added that the government can only put in place guidelines but individuals have to take ownership of the guidelines to stay alive.

According to him, although it is difficult to navigate the process with the scary prediction of 200,000 death rates by the end of September by the United States Nigerians should have a rethink about the virus.

“Basically what the officials are doing is the much government can do. People have the responsibility to stay alive. If beaches are open and other facilities are open, you have to take personal responsibility to wear your mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands, and avoid physical contact and put sanitizers. The responsibility is not for officials but those stepping out of their houses.

“We have gotten to the stage that every Nigeria must take responsibility, take ownership of how he or she navigates the entire process to stay alive and survive it.

“If the United States, US, with all their strength in the economy and health system can be giving a projection of 200, 000 in 3 months, I am worried if as a people or nation we don’t see this. There is not much government can do. The responsibility has been shifted to the people. When you leave your house every day, the responsibility has been shifted to you to know the things you, the government cannot guarantee that but you can.”

“We have a strong spirit of survival and my appeal today is that we ensure that our strong spirit of survival holds us through these periods that COVID-19 has distorted our communal lives.”

I believe we have a very critical role to play. My appeal is that we must do everything to protect ourselves, communities and by extension our nation. It is a challenging time and only when we walk in one accord we will be able to conquer the pandemic. The pandemic has exposed our system.

On resumption of sporting activities, he said they are not excited about opening up sporting activities knowing full well that sporting events like football activities attract so many people.

“With the guidelines of 20 persons, I don’t see the excitement of allowing that to open. A lot of countries where these games are lucrative are trying to return but doing it diligently. When they finally resumed it will be team playing and empty field. We are concerned about these activities. We have given ourselves a one-month assessment to see what we have done. With the increase we see, we will now know if it will be eased or not. We will study the situation; if there is a need to review we will look at the data, and peculiarity of the environment.”

He further urged Nigerians to celebrate this year’s June 12 in solemn, adding that people should reflect on the reality of the times, particularly the disruptive effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the country.

Speaking, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has warned health institutions in the country against the rejection of COVID-19 patients, even as he warned persons above 60 years not leave their houses.

“It is unethical to reject patients who come for treatment because of COVID-19. Be your brother’s keeper and wear your masks. Stay in your house and do not go out except when necessary. Persons above 60 years should be urged to not leave their houses,” Ehanire advised.

Speaking on the number of confirmed cases, the director-general of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Iheakwazu alerted Nigerians to be prepared for more confirmed cases of COVID-19 even as it said the recent increase in cases and gaps in contact tracing are critical aspects of the national response to the pandemic.

Ihekweazu, who expressed shock over allegations that the numbers were being rigged, said Nigeria is doing about 2, 000 tests daily because the labs are working at about 20 percent capacity.

“As we’ve eased the restrictions and continue to increase testing capacity, it’s likely we’ll see an increase in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. Whether that increase continues or not will depend on our collective action.

“We can test about 10,000 samples daily. We are challenging states to bring samples for testing. Between last week and now, we have distributed many PPEs.”

Disclosing that there is no global collaboration to deceive people about COVID-19, Iheweazu noted: “It is sometimes difficult to know when someone contracts the virus but it is real. States with the most number of cases are struggling to keep up. There are people behind those numbers,” he asserted.

He stated that there are people behind those numbers of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

“We have announced it several to expect an increase in numbers. So, this increase in numbers is not unusual as we increase testing and ease the lockdown. Whether that increases continue or not depends on our collective actions. Sometimes, these numbers are necessary to remind us of that reality. While the numbers of death as a proportion might appear small, these are people that we know.

“We see a lot of suspicion around the numbers and we sometimes wonder whether the people saying that are not watching what is happening around the world. Are we all collectively with India, Brazil, the US, and the UK? Is there some form of global collaboration to deceive Nigerians?”.

Decrying the habit of saying the coronavirus does not exist, the PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, described it as counterproductive.

Aliyu said, “We have to change the way we see and interact with people who have COVID-19 and those who have recovered. It is insensitive to the memories of those who have died from COVID-19 to say the virus does not exist.

Lamenting that the public is not adhering to the guidelines, he said easing the lockdown could further spread the virus, but Nigerians should not encourage that to happen.

“Easing the lockdown could increase the number of COVID-19 cases and we are seeing that. It is clear that the public is not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and it is shown in their behaviours. But we must not make it easy for the virus to spread

