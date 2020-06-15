COVID-19: PTF decries poor level of compliance with safety measures

Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has expressed displeasure over the poor level of compliance with simple safety measures of keeping physical distancing, wearing of masks in public places, sanitation, and personal hygiene nationwide.

Mr. Boss Mustapha, the chairman PTF, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said this at the PTF’s COVID-19 daily briefing on Monday in Abuja.

The chairman listed the places where the non-compliance level was more prevalent to include markets, motor parks some worship centres.

He advised against the planned moves by some states to reopen schools, television viewing centres, stadiums, and other places where large gatherings could take place.

He insisted that it was not yet safe to do so now, adding that utmost caution should be exercised across the country.

Mustapha gave strong reassurances that the Federal Government would continue to implement measures meant to safeguard the economy.

He added that the Task Force would continue to be guided by the recommendations of the committee in taking some of its far-reaching decisions, as was done on previous occasions.

