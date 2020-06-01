Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Several pregnant women who spoke with Vanguard said they were turned back from consulting with doctors on their dates of appointment.

One of the women who said she has a high-risk pregnancy, Hafsat Ibrahim explained that she needs to see a doctor because of the unusual pains around her stomach.

“I got here as early as five o’clock this morning for my appointment with a doctor but I was told to go home and return when my pregnancy is eight months. I feel severe pains around my lower belly but can’t see a doctor to complain to.

I had a cesarean section when I had my first child, I am scared about this pregnancy. What’s worse is that there are hardly any doctors in the Primary Healthcare Centres. Honestly, I have never been this confused and scared,” she said.

Another pregnant woman, Aisha Isa said she has been trying to see a doctor for months without success.

According to her, “Since April I have been trying to see a doctor but until now I haven’t been able to see a doctor. This is my first pregnancy and I’d really like for a doctor to monitor my pregnancy. They told me to come back after some months. I just don’t know how to feel. When I met one of the doctors personally to explain the result of the scan I did, he shouted at me”.

Reacting, the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Aminu Yusuf said there was an instruction to halt services for six months, for outpatients because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



