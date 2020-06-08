COVID-19: Plateau women group fetes vulnerable members, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

To cushion the effects of COVID-19 and lockdown on its members and others, a women group in Plateau State, Women for Women, He for She, W4WH4She has made some cash donations as well as foodstuff for vulnerable people among them.

The group which shared the provided items in strict compliance with safety protocols said it was discovered that while many families were going through hard times as the result of the pandemic, they are some others who are finding it extremely difficult to feed or buy basic drugs hence the need to task themselves to support those really in need.

The Leader of the group, Dr. Jophia Gupar noted it was disheartening that some members could not afford to buy their diabetes and hypertension drugs due to lack even as some do not have what to feed their families with and encouraged public spirited people to continue to assist the less privileged in whatever capacity they can as government alone cannot meet the need of the people.

She said, “We thank God that since we came together as a group, we have not lost any member even in this period. The corona virus has made us to understand ourselves the more, thank you women, despite all that we are going through, you were able to put this together to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable people among us. Some people can’t afford diabetic and hypertensive drugs due to hardship. This is to support us to enable people meet their immediate needs, it is our duty to unite and be there for one another.”

The Chairperson of the group’s Palliative committee, Mrs. Helen Dabup added, “It is a privilege to give and share with others, women care for one another, women are the heart of families. Our organization deemed it fit to share what women contributed among the vulnerable ones. The donations were in cash and kind because each woman has a peculiar need, some may be food, some may be drugs. This is just the beginning, it will be continued to meet the need of the society.”

Meanwhile, 13 organizations within the group and 31 individual members benefited from the gesture.

