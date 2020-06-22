Kindly Share This Story:

By Theresa Nanlong – Jos

Following the increasing number of people infected with the COVID-19 disease in Plateau State and the continued flagrant disregard for safety protocols, the State government has threatened to return the State to the period of total lockdown to curb the rate of community infection in the State.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang who made government’s position known in a statement issued in Jos on Monday said Government has it on sound authority that some worship centres, markets, motor parks, commercial vehicles, tricycles (Keke Napep) are at the forefront of this flagrant violation.

The Government, therefore, warns that it will not hesitate to restore the lockdown earlier lifted by the Governor, Simon Lalong as it views with dismay the non-compliance with regards to the wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand washing and the use of sanitisers.

Manjang stated, “The Plateau State Government views with grave concern the rise in the rate of infection of the coronavirus in the State following the ease of lockdown exercise.

“This essentially is due to the flagrant disregard to the laid down protocols as it affects this dreaded monster, by a sizeable population of the State.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, government hereby states categorically that such an unbecoming attitude stimulates the government to contemplate severe measures to address and arrest the situation.

“This could include among many, a total lockdown of the State, for a longer period, and the indefinite sealing of such premises who refuse to adhere to the guidelines.”

He reminded the citizens that Government by this announcement, wants the public to “remember that there is an Executive Order duly signed by His Excellency, Governor Simon Lalong, to prosecute violators before the law,” adding that “government does not want to be pushed to taking any decision that will further hurt the people and hereby appeals to all law-abiding citizens of the State to obey the COVID-19 protocols as spelt out by the State in order to curtail the disease and save lives.”

