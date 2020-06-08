COVID-19: Patient arrested inside Ondo market selling wares

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

There was a mild drama at the popular Oja Oba market, Akure, Ondo state, weekend, as a lady allegedly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Imo state was found selling second-hand wares popularly called Tokunbo.

She was subsequently arrested by the state government task force on COVID-19.

Speaking on the arrest, the Health Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, said that the lady after being diagnosed with the virus in lmo state ran down to Ondo State despite the interstate lockdown.

Adegbenro explained that both Imo and Ondo governments mounted surveillance on her and was eventually picked up from where she was selling second-hand wares at the Oja Oba market.

The commissioner said that the contact tracing of the patient’s family, friends and neighbours had begun and urged all who had transacted business with the woman to report for diagnosis.

He appealed to residents of Ondo state to stay at home unless they needed to go out noting that community transmission of the coronavirus had become a reality in the state.

Meanwhile, over 160 persons, who might have come in contact with two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are currently being traced.

The state has recorded four deaths and discharged 21 patients cases while eight patients are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital.

