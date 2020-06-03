COVID 19: Partner with government to defeat Coronavirus, Osun Govt. urges students

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government has charged students in the state to be a partner in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus by educating their colleagues on precautionary measures set by the government.

It added that though, it is regrettably that schools were closed, but the action should inform students in the state that the pandemic is a serious disaster that must be battled collectively.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during the presentation of emergency food palliatives to the students in Osogbo, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Co-operatives, Olabode Olaonipekun advised the students to steer clear public gathering as lockdown in the state continues.

According to the commissioner, the present stage of pandemic management is self-responsibility where it requires individual strict compliance with precautionary measures of government.

He said ” It is painful that our children could not be in school as a result of COVID 19, and the only way out is prevention through precautions, as students and future leaders with the advantage of higher education, you have a responsibility to educate your colleagues, parents, guardian, and neighbours about the potential danger of the spread of Coronavirus.

“You must provide leadership in advocacy by discouraging any form of public gathering and productively engage your colleagues intellectually through various available online social network platforms to minimise the effect of the lockdown pending the time the government will make a decision on reopening of schools, ” the commissioner added.

Chairman, National Association of Nigeria Students/Joint Campus Committee (NANS/JCC) Agbogunleri Mikel and President, National Association of Nigeria Students (NAOSS) Teslim Ayowale, who received the food items on behalf of their colleagues lauded the governor for the gesture and promised the students’ movement support in the fight against COVID 19.

Teslim said the student leaders will have no choice but to provide leadership to come out of the situation as early as possible to resume and continue academic activities adding that the pandemic badly affected the student community.

He urged the government at all levels to fund various ongoing researches by Nigeria scientists to produce a locally developed vaccine against the virus, arguing that the safest and permanent solution to the pandemic is preventive and curing vaccines.

vanguard

