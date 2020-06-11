COVID-19 pandemic hindering our operation in Kaduna ― EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

The Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna, Mailafia Yakubu on Thursday said the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is hindering their operation.

Yakubu who had during a press briefing claimed the commission has recovered seven hundred and eighteen million naira (N718 million) and $206,000 from the public said if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the anti-graft agency would have done more.

He also noted that the N718 million and $206,000 were recovered between June 12, 2019, and June 2020.

The anti-graft head in Kaduna also hinted that ten exotic residential buildings, comprising of duplexes, bungalows, one shopping complex, and one functional pure water factory were also recovered within the period.

Also, “one filling station, one farmhouse, as well as twelve cars of different models running into billions of naira have been also recovered on behalf of the public and private individuals”.

EFCC Kaduna Zone Chief, Yakubu, however, while elucidating how tedious the agency’s job could be said, “fighting corruption was not a joke as it entailed world-class professionalism, rigorous hard-working, integrity, and God intervention to succeed”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

