COVID-19 palliative, a question mark on FG’s anti-graft war — WARDC

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Sequel to findings from a national survey on the Federal Government’s COVID-19 palliative, the Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC, has expressed disappointment over President Muhammamadu Buhari’s anti-graft war.

According to Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Executive Director, WARDC, corruption characterises the palliative distribution, as revealed by the national survey entitled ‘Women and Corruption in Government Palliatives on COVID-19,’ conducted by the organization.

She said the findings contradicted the vow made by the administration to fight corruption in an anti-graft war.

Speaking at a recent webinar organised by WARDC in collaboration with HEDA Resource Centre on findings from three of the 10 states covered, she said: “We could see from our findings in Borno, Kano and the FCT that there have been a lot of conversations around government officials.

“In the FCT, the process is characterised by corruption. There is also no communication with the people in the community.

“What Kano is asking for generally is the need for inclusion; which is the same with what they are demanding in Borno State. In the FCT too, among other things, there was also an increase in gender-based violence.

“We are very concerned because while this government was coming in, it promised to fight corruption. These findings, therefore, become very disappointing to a whole lot of civil society organisations.”

While giving detailed report on the findings from the FCT, one of the speakers at the webinar, Lady Nkiru Okoro, Executive Director, Centre for Organisational Development, said one of the major hitches was the lack of comprehensive data.

Her words: “Till date, nobody knows what the content of the social register adopted is. Councillors at the ward level would call their political party members for the palliatives and if you are not part of the ruling party, you are automatically discriminated against. You will not even hear the information.” Okoro said at the event supported by Upright Nigeria.

“It is clear that from day one; the palliatives were planned to fail because the basis and data needed for planning were not in place

“We call to question how the FCT Minister of State generated the figures: “600,000 household” that they planned to reach; till date, they have only been able to cover one-third of that number.”

Okoro emphasised the need for a comprehensive and functional social register, saying the pandemic is an opportunity for improved services in Nigeria, such as the establishment of a comprehensive and transparent social register.

She also emphasised the need for proper citizenship involvement in monitoring and evaluation of such distribution processes, lamenting that although civil society organisations were included in the planning, they were tactically excluded from the distribution, putting a question mark on government’s mantra of ant-graft war.

On her part, Professor Patricia Donli, Executive Director, Gender Equality Peace and Development Centre, who reported findings from Borno State, called for the formation of a robust programme that would set women in Borno on a part of reliability.

According to her, the impact of the pandemic on livelihood, gender-based violence and other aspects of human life in Borno State was grave.

“The lockdown disrupted livelihoods, especially for those women that depend on daily income for survival, thus increasing hardship for them. The prices of food skyrocketed and there was also increase in gender-based violence.”

Meanwhile, in his report from findings in Kano, Dr. Muhammad Yahaya, Executive Director, Dispute Resolution and Development Initiative, lamented that government officials and individual were taking advantage of the pandemic for personal gain.

“There is the problem of inadequate health personnel and facilities. Most of the communities did not get palliative materials because they have been diverted by some politicians. Communities were also notably poorly informed,” said Yahaya.

