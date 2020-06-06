COVID-19: Our repositioning guarantees clients double of their investment —Sujimoto Boss

Kindly Share This Story:

Sijibomi Ogundele is the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto, one of top real estate companies in the country that provides accommodation comfort, value and guarantees clients double on their investment.

In this interview with Nosike Moses, Ogundele believes that in every adversity, there is a blessing in disguise, saying further that Covid-19 has indeed been a blessing for Sujimoto.

Again, he revealed that this period of pandemic he has gained more ideas than ever through studies and as well re-assessed the opportunities in real estate sector.

According to him, many have said that the real estate industry is one of the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we have been here before and during the last recession and we didn’t sink! Just like other times, we shall learn from it, rise and re-strategise. Excerpts:

