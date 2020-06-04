COVID-19: Oredo LGA shuts down secretariat for one week after staff test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Hon. Evbareke Jenkins Osunde, has shut down the area council secretariat for one week after one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

In a statement, Osunde said during the closure of the council secretariat, the offices and the entire premises will be fumigated and subjected to adequate cleaning.

He said, “In keeping with the precautionary and preventive measures against Covid-19 in Edo State, the Secretariat of Oredo Local Government will be closed for one week beginning from Friday, June 5, 2020, to Friday, June 12, 2020.

“The closure is consequent on reports that an official of the Council had tested positive to coronavirus.”

The council chairman added that all staff and management of the council, including all political office holders, are also required to undergo screening and testing during the one-week period to determine their health status.

“The prompt action of the Local Government Council is in accordance with the nationally recommended steps already being taken by Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki in ensuring that the state is not devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osunde noted, “During the period, all essential service staff and top management functionaries of the Council are expected to continue to perform their duties from home. The local government will resume all its services in a healthier environment on Friday, June 12, 2020.”

