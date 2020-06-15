COVID-19: Ondo records 30 new cases one week – Gov. Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov.Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that the state recorded 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 in one week.

Akeredolu disclosed on Monday in Akure during a press briefing on the deadly pandemic in the Government House.

He said that 11 of the new cases were in Okitipupa Local Government Area, while seven were health workers, who contracted the virus at a private hospital in the area.

“This is a frightening and embarrassing situation which tells us that COVID-19 is at our doorstep.

“We have a total of 73 confirmed positive cases, 33 treated and discharged, 31 active cases and nine deaths.

“Some arrests were made yesterday, while vehicles were also impounded because they were outside after the 7 p.m. curfew,” he said.

