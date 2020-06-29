COVID-19 now survival of the fittest – Bolatito Salami

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer of Zanzeespabeautynstyle, Bolatito Salami has expressed her thoughts on the dreaded COVID-19 virus ravaging the world.

The 42-year old indigene of Ekiti state stated that the virus has made everyone sit-up and ready to struggle for survival.

“Covid 19 is real. For me it’s survival of the fittest. And I advocate for people to stay safe. I’m coping because that’s the only option open to me. Nobody saw this coming. We all need to be careful out there as the number of cases keep rising, especially in Nigeria. Follow all the protective measures listed by the health workers. God will continue to protect us all, ” she told Vanguard News.

As a Nigerian entrepreneur, Zanzeespabeautynstyle’s boss says passion fueled her move to venture into beauty, fashion and lifestyle business, “It’s my passion for beauty and lifestyle that made me venture into the business. It has not been a smooth ride but we are happy with how far we have come. I want to make more money and build a house, that’s part of my aspirations”.

Speaking on her early days challenges, the multiple business owner maintained that Nigeria’s fluctuating economy and copyright infringements have always been part of her major issues.

“Copyright has been my major challenge since inception of Zanzeespabeautynstyle. Then I also face economic challenges especially exchange rate. In addition, our kind of business also tackle unhealthy competition too. But I was able to conquer it all with perseverance and determination. I made sure I put in enough hard work without excuses. That’s why I would always tell the young ones who want to become self-made entrepreneurs never give up on their dreams. They should work like a slave, tomorrow they would crowned with success,” she stated.

