COVID-19: NOA cautions Akwa Ibom communities to be vigilant

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The National Orientation Agency, NOA, has advised Akwa Ibom residents especially those in the rural areas to be careful about people sneaking into the state from areas highly infected with the deadly Corona virus otherwise known as COVID-19 in order to avoid contracting the virus.

The director of NOA in Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Enoh Uyoh, who gave the advice yesterday during sensitisation campaign to Etinan town and Ikot Isua communities in Etinan local government area of the state, urged them to always report such people to appropriate authorities in the state.

Uyoh expressed concern that most rural dwellers do not comply with the safety measures and guidelines put in place by government to check community transmission of the deadly COVID-19 due to their belief that the virus doesn’t exist.

He therefore appealed to members of the communities to see the directives on keeping social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular practice of personal hygiene among others as part of the strategies adopted to ensure that they stay healthy, and safe.

His words, “I want to thank God for this opportunity to reach out to people in the rural communities to educate you on the measures government has put in place for all to follow in its effort to contain the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to advise residents of this community, and state to be careful about people sneaking into the state from highly infected areas. They should be reported to appropriate authorities for Isolation/quarantine before reintegration into the society.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government is determined to check community transmission of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, most people residing in our rural areas do not comply with the safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus due to their belief that the virus is not real.

” I therefore appeal that Community and religious leaders should cooperate with Government to ensure that citizens comply with all the measures. All suspected cases of Coronavirus should be reported promptly to appropriate authorities.This government is not leaving any stone unturned to make sure all the citizens are safe and alive.

Responding on behalf of residents of Ikot Esua village, the President of ‘Unique Friends Group’, Mr Ernest Daniel commended the federal government for bringing the sensitisation campaign to their area without minding the remoteness of the area.

He specially thanked NOA for donating face masks to the villagers, adding “We assure government that we will obey all the measures to prevent COVID-19. In fact my group promise to assist to spread the message to all partsof our community.”,

