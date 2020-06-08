Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: No date for reopening of schools yet, says Kano Commissioner

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru has said that no dates for re-opening of schools closed as a result of the highly contagious Coronavirus pandemic.

Kiru stated this while reacting to rumours making rounds in the state that schools are to re-open by 14th this month.

Also read:

In a statement by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf, the Commissioner said the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19, states, and other stakeholders are currently working out modalities for the re-opening following guidelines provided and after which the populace will be communicated on the development.

According to him, “Kano State Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru has debunked the widely circulated rumour that schools in the state will be re-opened on 14th June 2020.

“Clearing the air over the rumour, the Commissioner said that the state government is equally worried and concerned about the interruption of the academic calendar, stressing that the decision for the closure of the schools was inevitable due to the government’s determination to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID 19 pandemic amongst our school-going pupils/ students in the State.

“While pleading with the Parents, Guardians, School Proprietors, and the general public to be more patient, he said that an official statement for the re-opening will be issued as soon as the final decision is reached between the Federal/State governments adding that State Commissioners of Education and other relevant stakeholders are currently working on a document in consultation with the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 to work out modalities for the re-opening following guidelines provided.

“The Commissioner recalled that due to the importance they attached to the issue of re-opening the schools, the 36 State Commissioners of Education under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Education are in serious consultation with each other to have a proposal to be submitted to the government,” the statement reads.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: