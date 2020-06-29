COVID-19: Nigerians, others excluded from list of travellers to Europe

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians have been excluded from the list of countries whose nationals will be allowed in the region when the borders are open from July 1 by the European Union Commission.

According to TheCable, The European countries had shut their borders when the COVID-19 pandemic spread into the region.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, the EU had released a draft list of 54 countries that will be granted entry into the borders.

TheCable reported that An update of the countries on the entry list to Europe are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, and New Zealand.

Others are Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and China.

On June 11, the European Commission had asked its member to extend the entry ban on third-country nationals until June 30.

The United States, Brazil, and Russia were also exempted from the approved list.

Eric Mamer, the spokesperson for the EU commission, said the criteria used to select the countries is based on their health situation.

“The European Union has an internal process to determine from which countries it would be safe to accept travellers,” he said.

