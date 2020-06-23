COVID-19: Nigeria records 675 new cases as total rises to 20, 919

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 20, 919 on Monday as 675 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Seven deaths were recorded from the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 525.

This was announced by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

“On the 22nd of June 2020, 675 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.”

Till date, 20,919 cases have been confirmed, 7109 cases have been discharged and 525 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 675 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(288), Oyo(76), Rivers(56), Delta(31), Ebonyi(30), Gombe(28), Ondo(20), Kaduna(20), Kwara(20), Ogun(17), FCT(16), Edo(13), Abia(10), Nasarawa(9), Imo(9),Bayelsa(8), Borno(8), Katsina(8), Sokoto(3), Bauchi(3), Plateau(2)

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has dismissed reports that some states in Nigeria are now free of COVID-19 having discharged all patients in their isolation and treatment centres.

Some states had recently discharged all their COVID-19 patients, giving the impression that they are now free of the disease.

Government also frowned at the general lack of compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, lamenting how Nigerians now wear facemasks only to evade arrest rather than as a safety measure to halt the spread of the virus.

These were disclosed on Monday in Abuja during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19.

Director-General, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC, Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu said no state in the country can yet be declared Covid-19 free even if they have discharged all their Covid-19 patients.

Vanguard Nigeria News

