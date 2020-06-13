Breaking News
COVID-19: Nigeria records 501 new cases as total hits 15,682

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 15,682 as 501 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Eight deaths were recorded from the virus on Friday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 407.

The health agency in a tweet Saturday night said the new cases were reported in 24 states.

“On the 13th of June 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.”

Till date, 15682 cases have been confirmed, 5101 cases have been discharged and 407 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 501 new cases are reported from 24 states-Lagos (195), FCT (50), Kano (42), Kaduna(27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo(21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra(11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3) Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1), Ondo (1)

