COVID-19: Nigeria records 403 new cases, total now 16,085

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 403 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday.

The 403 cases announced by the Centre for Disease Control takes the total number of confirmed cases to 16085.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 119 patients from isolation centers across the country with 13 new deaths reported.

“On the 14th of June 2020, 403 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.”

Till date, 16085 cases have been confirmed, 5220 cases have been discharged and 420 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 403 new cases are reported from 20 states- Gombe(73), Lagos(68), Kano(46), Edo(36), FCT(35), Nasarawa(31), Kaduna(17), Oyo(16), Abia(15), Delta(13), Borno(13), Plateau(8), Niger(7), Rivers(7), Enugu(6), Ogun(6), Kebbi(3), Ondo(1), Anambra(1), Imo(1)

