Vanguard News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 31 deaths, 490 new cases in 24 hours

On 12:05 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
On the 16th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 31 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 17148 cases have been confirmed, 5623 cases have been discharged and 455 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 490 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(142), FCT(60), Bayelsa(54), Rivers(39), Delta(37), Oyo(30), Kaduna(26), Imo(23), Enugu(19), Kwara(17), Gombe(11), Ondo(10), Bauchi(8), Ogun(7), Borno(6), Benue(1)

