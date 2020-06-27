COVID-19: NIDOA procures facemasks, sanitizers for donation to Diaspora Commission, PTF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

To help prevents the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization in the Americas (NIDOA) has procured facemasks and hand sanitizers for donation to the Nigerian government.

Speaking to Vanguard in Abuja yesterday, the head of NIDOA delegation to Nigeria, Dr Abdullah Dauda said the items were 2000 facemasks and 1,500 hand sanitizers.

He said the body will be presenting the items to the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM headed by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa next week for onward presentation to the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19.

Dauda said that the items were their little token to assist the government in the fight against the virus.

He advised Nigerians to take the pandemic seriously and heed all health protocols, stressing that it was real.

“Today, we just received some of the contributions NIDOA is making to Nigeria with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our little token to the fight against the virus. We will be making this presentation to the Diaspora Commission in a few days time on behalf of NIDOA.

“We have about 2000 face masks and 1,500 hand sanitizers to help prevent the transmission of the virus.

“We were in Nigeria before the lockdown happened and we couldn’t travel out. Talking without colleagues back in the Diaspora, we kept asking ourselves what we can do to help. The two things that came up were the facemasks and the hand sanitizers. And as part of the effort to help the local manufacturing capacity, all these products were manufactured locally.

“To my fellow Nigerians, COVID-19 is real. Please observe all of the health protocols”, Dauda of NIDOA said.

