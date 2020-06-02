COVID-19: NDE begins production, distribution of 20,000 face masks in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in partnership with the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has begun the production of 20,000 face masks for distribution to Sokoto residents as part of measures to contain COVID-19.

The Sokoto State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs. Eunice Danmallam, disclosed this at the training programme on Monday in Sokoto.

Danmallam said the initiative was part of Director General of NDE, Dr. Nasir Ladan-Argungu’s efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

She added that the production had begun under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) where 50 participants were currently undergoing training in Sokoto.

According to her, the production and distribution of the face masks are in collaboration with Aisha Buhari’s pet project, the “Future Assured Initiative.”

She also explained that both the trainers and the trainees involved in the production of the face masks would be given incentives to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“About 20,000 safety face masks will be produced and distributed free to the people of Sokoto state.

“The trainees and trainers of NDE are fully involved in the production and incentives will be given to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown in the state,” she said.

She explained that Ladan-Argungu had directed the use of local fabrics in the mass production of the face masks, aimed at promoting Federal Government’s policy on enhancing and patronising local raw materials.

” This activity will go a long way in stimulating the economy,” she said.

She expressed optimism that the Sokoto state would continue to participate in the various programmes initiated by the NDE.

NAN

vanguard

