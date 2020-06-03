COVID-19: Natural foods, herbs, water boost immune system — Experts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Experts at the 6th Lagos State University (LASU), virtual public lecture entitled “COVID-19: Effective Use of Science in Overcoming the Pandemic” have urged Nigerians to embrace natural foods and proper hydration to boost their immune system in the fight against Covid-19.

The lecture, which was hosted by the Faculty of Science, was moderated by Dean of the Faculty, Professor Adenike Boyo, with the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun(SAN), as the Chief Host.

A Professor of Biochemistry at the Lagos State University, Babajide Elemo, who spoke on the sub-theme: “COVID-19: Adequate Nutrition as a First Line of Defence,” harped on the need for regular consumption of balanced diet.

He posited that “balanced diet and hydration are vital in a pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently published nutrition advice during this period to the effect that people should daily eat fresh and unprocessed food, drink enough water, eat a moderate amount of fat and oil and avoid eating out, among others.”

Professor Elemo explained the relationship between nutrition and immune system thus: “Nutrition status plays an important role in the functioning of the immune system. Dietary protein, carbohydrates and fats as well as micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) all interact with immune cells systematically in blood, nymphs and nodes.”

In his 10 minutes lecture, the former Director, LASU Centre for Environmental Studies and Sustainable Development (CESSED) further enjoined participants to always prepare their bodies ahead through natural foods, rather than wait for the proverbial evil day:

His words: “We shouldn’t wait till we are hit by diseases before we take precaution. Boost your immune system by taking natural foods such as vegetables, fruits, and foods containing vitamins A, B, C, D, and E and folic acid.

“When necessary, take dietary supplements which come in handy in stress situations, such as premature life, ageing, disease and in extreme conditions like in exercises.”

Supporting Elemo’s assertion, Dr. Josephine Sharaibi, of the Department of Botany, Faculty of Science, noted that the absence of a cure for COVID-19 means everyone should consume the right foods and herbs as a means of boosting the immune system against the virus.

In her lecture titled “Exploring Herbal Treatments: Evidence and Recommendations”, Sharaibi explained that plants are critical to both the prevention and eventual cure of the disease, and advised participants on the responsible use of herbs and herbal medicines in their search for a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “Plants are important, not only for food but also for medicine. All plants contain bioactive substances responsible for their therapeutic action, hence they are precursors for the development of new drugs.

“There are several efforts going among scientists in and outside Nigeria to find herbal cures to the virus. Madagascar has developed their own herbal cure, while some efforts have also been reported here in Nigeria. Currently, none of these have been approved in the country and so we still do not have a cure for the virus yet.

“However, we have many local herbs including ginger, garlic, tummeric and cinnamon that can be taken as immune boosters. There are also anti-malaria herbs such as Moringa Lucida (Brimstone Tree), Alstonia Boonei (God’s Tree), Enantha Clorantha (African Whitewood) and the popular Dongoyaro tree, all of which can be used to treat symptoms of the virus.

“We should also regularly detoxify our system by taking herbs drinks and natural fruit smoothies. Avoid processed foods as much as possible, stay natural.”

Caution

She, however, sounded a note of caution on the herbal medicines: “Avoid excessive intake of herbal medicine because of toxicity; look out for allergic reactions when taking herbal medicines and discontinue if allergy occurs; certain medications such as anti-hypertensive drugs should not be taken with herbal medicine.

“Get your fresh plant material from a trusted source. You’ve to avoid misidentification; and if pregnant or breastfeeding, do not take herbal medicines without your doctor’s prescription.”

Earlier in the lecture, the opening speaker, Professor Sunday Omilabu validated the RT-PCR assay tests currently being used in Nigeria as the only approved and reliable testing option for the coronavirus.

According to him, “a COVID-19 confirmed case is a patient who has received laboratory confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 Infection, regardless of the presence of clinical signs and symptoms. Meaning an individual can be a carrier without showing symptoms.

“The diagnosis of COVID-19 is only by detecting nucleic acid material (i.e, RNA), using RT-PCR in biosafety level II labs minimum, and based on WHO, CDC and NCDC, the sample to be collected for initial COVID-19 testing include upper respiratory specimen (nasal and throat swabs), or wash in ambulatory patients and/or lower respiratory specimen (sputum and/or endotracheal aspirate.”

Professor Omilabu, who is the Director, Centre of Excellence for Human and Zoonotic Virology, Lagos State BioBank, further warned against unapproved testing process: “Till date, no serological testing platform has been licensed for COVID-19, and even when available, is not meant to replace the RT-PCR for diagnosis of the virus.”

A Research Professor and Consultant, Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Professor Richard Adegbola, on his part, traced the history of global pandemics and it’s import for the current situation.

Speaking on the sub-theme: “Pandemic Intelligence and Preparedness: the Multiple Role of Scientists,” Professor Adegbola noted that pandemics such the Black Deaths (1347-1351), Small Pox (1521), Spanish Flu (1918-1919), Plaque of Justinian (541-542), HIV/AIDS (1981-Present) and the Third Plaque (1855) with a cumulative fatality rate of about 400 million and the current pandemic which has claimed close to 400,000 lives already portends a new reality that humans must deal with.

He said: “As the years go by, pandemics will be more frequent than it has been. We must deal with this because we humans are interacting with nature at an unprecedented and I dare say, an unhealthy rate.

“We must also begin to find better ways to live with micro-organisms. Symbiosis is the way forward.

“Furthermore, we need a multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving. In today’s world, research alone won’t be enough to solve all science-related problems. Technology and other fields, more than ever before have major roles to play in keeping our world together.”

He listed the 21st Century pandemic response as “governance and infrastructure, engagement and communication, social sciences, ethics, emerging technologies, research and development, and one health.”

He recommended a three-pronged approach to preparing for future pandemics which he listed as consistent surveillance for data aggregation and trend monitoring; modelling for prediction and forecasting, and translation and research that turns basic research into health-improving products, enumerating the four Translations (4Ts) as Translation to Humans (T1), Translation to Patients (T2), Translation to Practice(T3) and Translation to Population Health.”

Quoting Michael Leavitt (2007), he rounded off by expressing the human dilemma thus: “we don’t know when a pandemic might strike, but we can be sure of two things: everything we do before a pandemic will seem alarmists; ii. everything we do after a pandemic will seem inadequate.”

He went further to say “this is the dilemma we face, but it should not stop us from doing what we can to prepare. We need to reach out to everyone with words that inform but not inflame. We need to inform everyone to prepare but not panic.”

