Covid-19: Nasarawa govt trains 300 women on entrepreneurial, skills acquisition

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NASARAWA State Government Monday commenced a Five Day Entrepreneurial and Skill Acquisition Training for over 300 women in the state.

Speaking at the opening of the training in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Halima Jabiru, said the programme was aimed at empowering women to cope with the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Hajiya Halima Jabiru said since the outbreak of the COVID-19, Nasarawa State Government had not relented in its efforts towards initiating programmes aimed at cushioning the economic effects of the pandemic on the people.

She stated that women have remained the major focus of the state government in the areas of empowerment hence, the need for participants to take advantage of the training to maximise their potentials.

Jabiru pointed out that the participants who would be trained in making hand sanitisers, packaging of farm produce, production of soap and bread making would be given loans to start up their own businesses.

Wife of the State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Sule called on the women to rise up to the occasion by engaging themselves in lifelong ventures to keep the home front economically viable.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: