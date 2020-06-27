COVID-19: Mouka, NSP advocate quality sleep to boost immune system

Kindly Share This Story:

As the country and the world wakes up to the present reality of life with coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mouka in collaboration with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of quality sleep which helps in boosting the immune system against diseases.

The partnership on a healthy sleep culture came on the heels of the advocacy by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and health institutions across the globe, that people should live a healthy lifestyle that would enhance their immune system, especially in this period of the pandemic.

As an advocate of healthy sleep, Mouka, the foremost manufacturers of mattresses and beddings in Africa’s most populous nation, has a portfolio of quality products which cater for the needs of the different segment of the society to make quality sleep attainable.

Managing Director of the company, Raymond Murphy, said in it’s market-leading range are the Wellbeing orthopaedic mattresses and Mondeo Spring mattress which are endorsed by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy.

According to the Vice President of the NSP, Dr Nnenna Nina Chigbo, in an interview recently published in a national daily, healthy immune system which can be derived from quality sleep on comfortable mattresses like those of Mouka can resist the COVID-19 pandemic and other infections.

She said documented evidence shows that certain cells that help fight infections in the body increase significantly during sleep, which results inthe proper functioning of the body, including immune function, tissue healing, pain modulation, cardiovascular health, cognitive function, learning and memory.

