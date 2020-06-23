Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Following the threat by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to ban Okada operation in the state, the COVID-19 Joint Taskforce on commercial motorcycles in the state on Monday impounded no fewer than 150 motorcycles for disregarding safety measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The taskforce which comprises the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria

(ACOMORAN), the Riders and Owners Motorcycles Organisation (ROMO) and Amalgamated Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (AMORAN) jointly embarked on the clampdown operation and enforcement in different parts of the state.

The taskforce moved from Obantoko, Adatan, Saje, Elega, Lafenwa, Ita-Oshin, Panseke, and Kuto areas of Abeokuta, the state capital to impound any motorcycle which its rider did not put on facemasks or carrying more than one passenger.

Speaking to newsmen, ACOMORAN chairman, Kayode Sowunmi, said the exercise was to ensure compliance of the Okada riders in the state to the directives of the government.

He added, “There was a press release from the state government in respect of our members’ refusal to use nose mask and carrying more than one passenger.

“The state government is highly annoyed and threatened to proscribed the motorcycle union activities in the state”.

“As union leaders controlling the activities of Okada riders, we resolved to move out effective from today, that’s why we moved out to enforce the implementation on the erring riders”.

“So far, we have impounded over 100 motorcycles and the condition to release the seized motorcycles is that, the owner must provide helmet and nose mask.

“Those who are not using helmet, carrying more than one passenger and failed to use their face mask, we impounded their motorcycles.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

