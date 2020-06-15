COVID-19: Miyetti Allah bemoans impact on livestock business

Kindly Share This Story:

Nasarawa state branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, Monday cried out over the negative impact of the Covid19 pandemic on livestock business in the state.

Also read:

State Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, who spoke with newsmen in Lafia regretted that the pandemic has adversely affected livestock as the economic base of the herders adding that restriction of movement and closure of markets has not only worsened the situation but brought untold hardship on the herders, who depend solely on animal breeding for their income.

According to Miyetti Allah, closure of markets by the state government as part of measures to contend the spread of the virus has hindered his members to transport their cattle to areas, markets where the livestock was needed, thus resulting in more hunger and poverty.

Miyetti Allah stated that, “Our members (Cattle breeders) are the worst hit by the pandemic because there is no way we can take our cattle to the markets for sale leading b to increased hunger and poverty”

“prizes of cattle has drastically reduced because buyers who go to the cattle settlements price them so low because of restriction of movements thereby forcing them to sell at give-away prices”

Hussaini while commending the state government for its proactive measures at stemming the spread of the pandemic, called on both the federal and states government to reopen the interstate border closure to ease the hardship on his members and other Nigerians.

“Government can come up with measures such as making the use of face masks compulsory rather than the perpetual restriction of movement in the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: