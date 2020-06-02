COVID-19: MC Oluomo donates face masks to journalists in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as “MC-Oluomo”, has presented locally-fabricated face masks to the leadership of Lagos State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, towards combating COVID-19 in the state.

Akinsanya presented the items to Lagos Council Chairman of NUJ, Dr. Quasim Akinreti, when the latter, on Monday, led a delegation on a familiarisation visit to NURTW Secretariat in Agege.

The face masks, according to the NURTW boss, were part of the Union’s support for journalists as one of the vulnerable groups in the frontline, reporting and educating the COVID-19 situation.

According to him, “the media is one of the cardinal groups in winning the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. They have been informing and educating us on how to prevent contracting the virus as well as halt its spread.

“That is why I deemed it fit to lend my support to what you are doing; for your dedication, steadfastness, among others. You are doing a great job that must be commended and encouraged. You have kept the public abreast of activities of government in the fight against the virus.

“I, hereby, express my readiness to partner with the media in impacting positively on the society at large. Do not hesitate to call on me whenever the need arises.”

MC-Oluomo used the occasion to urge journalists to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures aimed at preventing them from contracting the virus, such as regular handwashing with soap and the use of face masks as well as alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Receiving the face masks on behalf of Lagos NUJ, Akinreti applauded the leadership of Akinsanya in the state so far and the gesture, even at a very short notice.

Akinreti said the face masks would go a long way in ensuring the safety of journalists as they go about their duties.

The NUJ boss called on other well-meaning individuals, groups and organisations to emulate MC- Oluomo’s gesture by supporting journalists in the course of their duties.

