COVID-19 Lockdown: Lagos insists on register-to-open for event centres

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has said that in line with operational guidelines, event centres must not exceed one-fifth of the normal capacity on re-opening, after suspension of lockdown in the state, while insisting on the register-to-open rule.

It also explained that owners of various social centres across the state must register their facilities, pending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s further directives regarding their operations.

The state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, who made the clarification on Thursday, following reports in the media that owners of event centre could now open for operations, maintained that all event centres and cinemas are to remain shut for now.

She explained that the state government was yet to make any pronouncement on the date for the reopening of the centres, adding that such disclosure would be made by the governor provided that the event centres have met all laid down procedures ahead of their reopening, including following the Register-to-Open initiative of the state government.

The commissioner noted that the initiative was meant to certify the safety preparedness of various business outfits, including event centres, before they are allowed to re-open for business activities.

Speaking on the limited number of persons that would be allowed to gather at the various event centres, Akinbile-Yusuf explained that at-most one-fifth of the capacity of each event centres, which should not be more than 500 persons regardless of the size of the centre, would be allowed when they are finally allowed to open for businesses.

She said: “The numbers of persons that would be allowed at any event centre will depend on the size of the event hall and this must not exceed one-fifth of the normal occupancy level of each venue.

“In other words, no matter the size of an event hall, it cannot accommodate more than 500 persons at a time; that is what the guideline says.

“We have global guidelines that deal with both social and religious centres, but we have specific ones for certain categories.”

The commissioner informed that the status quo of only take-away for restaurants and eateries remains, stressing that their operations must not run foul of already stipulated operational guidelines during the statewide lockdown period.

