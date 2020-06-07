COVID-19: Liverpool title parade could happen next season says Klopp

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested holding a Premier League title parade next season when coronavirus restrictions could be eased.

The Reds were just two wins from securing their first league triumph in 30 years when the 2019-20 season was halted in March due to the pandemic.

The Premier League is set to return on June 17, but matches will be held behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, denying fans the opportunity to celebrate inside Anfield.

ALSO READ: Shanghai Shenua could sell Ighalo to Man United

Regulations limiting mass gatherings outdoors also means a parade with the trophy through Liverpool is likely to be impossible.

Klopp, however, thinks there is no reason why such a celebration could not simply be deferred until it is safe.

“That you can’t celebrate in the way you’ve always dreamed of, that’s not nice, I totally understand that,” he told Sky Germany. “I feel the same way. It’s not that my ideal is to celebrate alone in the stadium, then just drive home.

“It wasn’t like that when you thought about it. But that cannot be changed now. Why should we now make a big deal about something that can’t be changed?

“There comes a day when life will get back to normal. When someone has found the vaccine, when someone has found a solution to the problem, when infection rates are zero or below – that day will come eventually. Then we have the right to celebrate what we want to celebrate on that day.

“If this is the 12th or 13th matchday of next season and we want to celebrate it, who is going to stop it? Then we still have the trophy and then we can drive it around town and stand on the bus. If other people then think that we are completely crazy, I honestly don’t care.

ALSO READ: Lewandowski grabs 30th Bundesliga goal of season in Bayern win

“Can it then still be a special celebration? No question. It’s different, but different is sometimes absolutely okay.”

Liverpool won 27 of their first 29 league games of the season and are on course to break Manchester City’s record points tally of 100, something Klopp wants his players to target.

“This [season] can become historic, I have to say so clearly,” he said. “And not only club historical, but historical in general. We have the chance to get an unbelievable number of points and so we prepare ourselves and then we will see what comes out of it.”

Klopp also praised his players for the decision to take a knee around the Anfield centre-circle this week as a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I have been very proud of the boys for a long time, but this was another extraordinary moment,” he said. “When I saw them there and this photo was taken, I was really proud, because it is also an important message. No question about it.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: