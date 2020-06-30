Breaking News
COVID-19: LASG signs MOU with 7 private labs

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with seven private medical laboratories to increase the testing capacity for COVID19 in the state.

The approved private laboratories are; Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54 Gene, Medbury medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services, and Clina Lancent Laboratories.

Announcing this on his twitter handle, the state commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi disclosed that the state on Monday launched the COVID19 Lagos private Laboratory consortium Monday.

The seven private laboratories included in the COVID19 Laboratory testing strategy had undergone rigorous accreditation and validation process by the state health Management Agency, HEFAMAA, and LagosBiobank.

At the event, Dr. Bamidele Mutiu, the Director of LagosBiobank made it known that the accredited laboratories have the equipment and requisite expertise to test for COVID19 within the parameters of the  COVID19Lagos testing strategy hence their inclusion.

”To wrap up the event, representatives of each of the 7 accredited private laboratories signed a memorandum of understanding with @LSMOH  #ForAGreaterLagos, ” the commissioner state.

Vanguard

