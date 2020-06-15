COVID-19: Lagos postpones secondary school entrance exams indefinitely

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has postponed entrance exams into secondary schools indefinitely.

Lagos, through its State Examinations Board, LSEB, postponed, indefinitely, 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, into its Junior Secondary Schools in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The examination was earlier scheduled for June 16 to 23, 2020.

Director, LSEB, Mr. Supo Gbadegesin, who announced this on Monday, explained that the directive affected both public and private schools.

The statement read in part: “In view of the prevailing situation of the pandemic virus called COVID-19 and the precautionary steps taken by Lagos State Government to combat the deadly disease, Lagos State Examinations Board hereby notifies the general public, especially all duly registered public and approved private Junior Secondary Schools in the state, that year 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) earlier scheduled to commence from Tuesday, June 16 to 23, 2020 has been postponed till further notice.

“Note that as soon as the state government issues directives on the re-opening of schools, the new dates approved by the appropriate authorities shall be communicated to all stakeholders.”

In the statement announcing Lagos postponement of the entrance exams, the board expressed regrets for any inconvenience the postponement might have caused.

“However, registration is still ongoing via various electronic means such as online, WhatsApp or phone calls through any of the following phone numbers— 08180252477, 08023895717, 08035190744,” Gbadegesin added.

