COVID-19: Lagos govt launches register-to-open initiative of the economy

By Innocent Anaba

The Lagos State Safety Commission on Wednesday said that all was now ready for religious and social centres, social clubs, event centres, restaurants, bars, night clubs, spas, cinemas and gyms to start their registration following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive.

The governor had on May 17, 2020, announced the decision of the state government to gradually open the economy in the midst of the pandemic through a Register-to-Open Initiative.

He had said, “In the coming days, we will be starting what we call Register-to-Open, which means all players in the restaurant business, event centres, entertainment, malls and cinemas will go through a form of re-registration and space management.

“There is a regulation that will be introduced to supervise this move. We will be coming to their facilities to assess their level of readiness for a future opening.

“I don’t know when that opening will happen in the weeks ahead, but we want these businesses to begin to tune themselves to the reality of COVID-19 with respect to how their workspaces need to look like.”

The governor added that there was no plan to absolutely reopen the economy.

But on Wednesday, Mr Lanre Mojola, Director-General, State Safety Commission, confirmed that the commission has started the e-registration in view of the Register-To-Open initiative of the state government, targeted at gradual reopening of the economy amidst the pandemic.

The DG in a statement said, “Further to the directive of Mr Governor with respect to the Register to Open initiative of Lagos State Government, we hereby confirm that all Religious and Social centers(Social Clubs, Event Centres, Restaurants, Bars, Night Clubs, Spas, Cinemas and Gyms) within the State can commence the registration process on the designated portal: www.lasgsafetyreg.com immediately.”

Vanguard

