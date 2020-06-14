COVID-19: Lagos discharges 38 Nigerians, 10 foreigners

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has discharged 48 additional coronavirus patients, who tested negative twice to the virus.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement in a statement in Lagos on Sunday, saying that the patients discharged included 38 Nigerians and 10 foreigners.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 48 fully-recovered COVID-19 patients, 31 males and 17 females, including 10 foreign nationals – 2 Indians; 4 Americans; 2 polish; 1 Brazilian and 1 Dutch were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with society.

”The patients, 1 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 10 from Agidingbi, 14 from Lekki, 4 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital and 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centre were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID-19.

”With this, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1,185,” Sanwo-Olu said.

