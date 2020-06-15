COVID-19: Labour demands downward review of tax, interest rates

Kindly Share This Story:

Says incentives should go to legitimate employers of labour not politicians

— AS NLC, TUC, NECA sign MoU on Job protection

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—AS the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the business environment, the organised labour on Monday urged the federal government to provide businesses with palliative, grant and fiscal support incentives including downward review of tax and interest rates to give the businesses breathing space to maintain production to protect jobs and income.

The organized labour also promised to work with the private sectors through the social dialogue process to prevent further loss of jobs in the country.

This is as the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC, and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU on job protection.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the major concerns before the organized labour were job security, rights at work, social protection, and occupational health and safety for all workers in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, “While we continue to call on the government and private sector employers to provide adequate protective and preventive facilities at the workplace, we will use the framework of this MoU to ensure that workers who fall ill are supported through paid sick leave to recover and be reinstated safely to their positions at work.

“We will also defend existing social protection nets such as pension and gratuity. Given the need to boost productivity and economic growth at this time, we will continue to work with NECA to put pressure on the government to provide businesses with palliatives, grants and fiscal support incentives including downward review of tax and interest rates to give businesses the breathing space to maintain production at the pre-COVID-19 level and be able to keep jobs and income.

“The target sectors include aviation, hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, and transportation.

“We will also work with employers in the private sector through the social dialogue process to prevent further loss of jobs in Nigeria, uphold pristine occupation health and safety standards and ensure the promotion of enterprise competitiveness, decent jobs, employment creation and the economic prosperity of Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of NECA, Timothy Olawale, represented by a Deputy Director, Adenike Ajala expressed concerns that over 90 percent of businesses irrespective of their sizes were adversely impacted by the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Olawale urged the government to develop initiatives to boost economic activities and protection of occupational safety and health of workers in the world of work.

On his part, President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye stated with dismay that Nigeria is faced with two pandemics, the COVID-19 and insecurity.

He tasked the government in creating more jobs, noting that it would curb the menace of insecurity in the country.

He said, “Creating more jobs is the only solution that can bring everlasting peace in the country. The more we try to engage our youths, the more we have peace.

“Organised labour signed a peace agreement that even if people are going to lose their jobs, it should be on the reasonable ground and we are going to give it the humanity in us. We implore the government to play their role; they should provide palliative, incentives to legitimate employers of labour, not political business people.”

