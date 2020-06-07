COVID-19: Jay Fashion feeds thousands in Ajegunle community

Kindly Share This Story:

A couple of celebrities have shown that humanity still exists with their philanthropic acts and one of them is rave of the moment artiste, Jay Fashion, signed to FME.

Jay Fashion, whose collaborative effort with Flavour on ‘Ikuwago’ did very well in the east and has established him as an act to watch, decided to visit the people of Ajegunle recently and fed thousands of people in the community

He was well received by members of the community who expressed happiness with his visit. He indeed put smiles on the faces of the residents as he not only fed them, but shared great moments with them and also solved little financial problems for few people

According to the ladies’ man, it is important to give back to the society, support people and help those in need. In his words “I’m praying for God’s blessings, so I can do more and make it a consistent activity.”

About the video of his song ‘Ikuwago’ currently airing on all major TV stations, Jay Fashion feels it’s high time the song goes viral nationwide after doing well in the east and can only give the credit of the current situation to God. You can tell Jay Fashion is spiritual and is set to be a different type of musician.

