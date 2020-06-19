COVID-19, insecurity worries APC faction in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A factional group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, on Thursday, kicked against the decision of the state government to reopen schools in a week’s time despite an increase in reported cases of victims of COVID-19 in the state.

The group also frowned at the recent insecurity in the state, especially cases of rape and killing of some ladies in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

A factional group in the party known as APC Reformer, in a statement signed by its state Chairman, Chief Lowo Obisesan and the Secretary, Mr Wasiu Olatubosun fondly called ‘Ejo’ urged Makinde to seek support from experienced individuals, if the governor is bereft of the idea.

The group further advised the governor to borrow a leaf, especially in the area of security from the immediate-past government in ensuring that peoples lives are protected.

APC noted that the people of the state deserve better security than what they are experiencing today, adding that the government should emulate other states in the country by postponing the school’s resumption date.

The statement read in part: “The decision of the Oyo State government to compel the students to resume next week will be of a great menace than benefit to people of Oyo State, and incessant insecurity in the state is becoming a worrisome mind to the people of Oyo State.”

“It is, therefore, the advice from Oyo APC Reformer Group, that our governor in the state should try and borrow wisdom from the people of Oyo State particularly those that understand the act of governance in the state. It is imperative to mention that looking with the high sense of comparison, one may be compelled to say that the previous administration concept of security is much better than what the good people are experiencing now,” the statement posited.

