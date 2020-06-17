COVID-19: Imo Assembly to remain closed for 2 weeks ― Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly has been closed for the next two weeks, following the discovery that one of the lawmakers has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

The speaker of the House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, disclosed this through his Special Adviser on media, Emeka Ahaneku, yesterday in Owerri, adding that samples of the 25 out of the 27 lawmakers and their aides have been collected for testing to know their COVID-19 status.

It was the view of the speaker that the order for the closure of the Assembly complex was a proactive step to mitigate the spread of the virus.

According to the Speaker, “In a proactive step targeted at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus disease within the Imo state House of Assembly complex, the Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins has ordered the immediate closure of the Imo Assembly Complex for two weeks.

“He said the decision became necessary after a lawmaker in the State Assembly was confirmed positive for coronavirus and samples of himself and 25 other Honorable members and their aides have been taken for testing.

“As part of the directive, the Speaker expects that the management and staff of Imo State House Assembly, would as a matter of urgency, activate this decision to enable the State Task Force on COVID-19 to fumigate the whole Assembly complex for a period of two weeks.

“He called for adherence on all necessary emergency procedures and processes such as social distancing, compulsory wearing of facemask, provision of alcohol-based sanitizers, and handwashing facilities among others, in addition to these, every state Assembly staff is expected to strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene when the Assembly resumes in two weeks.”

They also prayed for, “For the speedy recovery of the affected lawmaker and applauded the dedicated and hardworking Imo State Covid-19 team and another frontline medical and health workers, who are battling the pandemic.

”The state is fortunate to have such a dedicated COVID-19 team that the 9th Assembly will continue to support all necessary measures within means to boost their morale.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: