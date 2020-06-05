COVID-19: Imam pledges compliance with OSSG’s directives on Jumat prayer

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Imam of Ifeland, Alhaji AbdulSemiu AbdulHammed, has pledged that Muslim faithful would comply with Osun Government guidelines on COVID-19 during Friday Jumat prayer.

AbdulHammed made the promise in an interview with Newsmen on Friday in Ile Ife.

He commended Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun for his efforts at ensuring that residents are protected against the novel coronavirus.

“We appreciate the governor for lifting the ban on worship centres and giving us two weeks to observe our religious services.

“The compliance of religious leaders at worship centres to government guidelines will surely pave way for the next steps either to lockdown again or total freedom of religious services,’’ he said.

The Chief Imam also lauded the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, for decontaminating the Ife Central Mosque against COVID-19, especially as Friday Jumat would now begin.

He, therefore, appealed to all Muslim faithful to ensure that they used their facemasks before, during, and after Jumat prayer until they return to their homes.

AbdulHammed admonished the aged people 65 years and above and others with ailments like tuberculosis and diabetes to observe their Jumat at home.

The Muslim cleric assured that all government directives would be strictly adhered to.

