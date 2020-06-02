Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has announced the total lift of lockdown order in the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the State, SGS, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, made available to journalists in Katsina, the decision came after wide consultation with relevant stakeholders in the state.

It noted that “following the drop in the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state and the growing concern by government and other stakeholders on the effect of the lockdown on the socio-economic activities of the people, Governor Bello Masari has directed for the relaxing of COVID-19 from 4a.m. to 10a.m. daily.

“By this, the governor has lifted all forms of bans and restriction orders issued under the lockdown order throughout the state with effect from Tuesday, June 2.”

ALSO READ:

The statement further stated that Masari also warned people to strictly observe and adhere to all health and security guidelines such as “wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, protocols, washing of hands with soap and water, use of sanitisers and so on in order to completely curtail the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.

“He further said that people should note that the restriction of motorcycles operator between 7p.m. and 6a.m. and inter-states travel were still in force within the state and nationwide, respectively.”

Masari then appealed to people to strictly comply with the new relaxation order as failure to do so will lead to a total shot down of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: