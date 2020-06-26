Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: Gov Okowa, wife embark on isolation as daughter tests positive

Eid-el-Fitr: Gov. Okowa felicitates with Muslims, lauds decision to pray at home
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa making a State broadcast on Delta’s preparations against the COVID-19 pandemic

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Apprehension has enveloped Delta State as the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his entire family have been advised to go on self-isolation after one of his daughters tested positive for COVID-19.

The daughter was among the 106 positive cases in the State which was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC last night.

Okowa in his verified Twitter handle, said: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated”

