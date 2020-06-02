Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has granted reopening of Kano major markets on relaxed lockdown days of Wednesday, Friday and Sunday’s in addition to the adjustment of timing to 6 am to 6 pm dawn and dusk.

This was also as the Governor was said to have summoned a meeting with the market leaders on the need to ensure strict compliance to laid down protocols and safety in the markets and business places to avoid the spread of the highly contagious disease.

The State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba who disclosed this in a Monday night statement said in compliance with the federal government easing of the lockdown and after due consultations with key public health professionals and critical review of the situation in Kano, the markets, places of worship and movement of persons are now allowed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Recalled that on the said days, initially the state government relaxed the lockdown from 10 am to 2 pm and only two markets of Yankaba and Yanlemo foodstuffs markets, some selected supermarkets and worship places were allowed to open.

According to the Commissioner, “In compliance with the federal government easing of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the Corona Virus or COVID-19, Kano state government releases guidelines and established protocols on how to manage access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission.

“The Governor has, therefore, summoned an emergency meeting with market leaders on how to ensure strict observance of safety and prevention protocols in markets and business places.

“It is necessary for such places to ensure compliance with safety rules that include mandatory use of non-medical face masks; provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers; and extensive temperature checks.

“While these restrictions have been lifted, interstate movements except for goods, agricultural produce, and essential services are still in force.

“Schools will remain closed as students are urged to avail themselves the opportunity of radio and televised lessons being sponsored by the state government.

“Governor Ganduje attributed the success being recorded in terms of the reduced number of infectious to measures being taken by the government and health authorities and more importantly to fervent prayers by the ulama and the people in the people in the state. And calls for more of such prayers until the disease is completely wiped out,” the Commissioner, Muhammad Garba however stated.

